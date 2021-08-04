National creative arts program helping local veterans combat isolation

(WKBN) – A national program based out of Washington, D.C. is helping some of our local veterans.

It’s called the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP). It’s a non-profit organization that fosters creative communities.

It offers classes and produces performances like stand-up comedy to storytelling and creative writing.

Group members say their data shows that graduates of their classes improve in a number of ways including a sense of belonging and self-esteem.

Executive Director Brian Jenkins says they have been offering programs online throughout the entire pandemic.

“To combat that isolation, it’s so important that we give folks access to programs like ASAP that allow them to build meaningful relationships, challenge themselves, learn a new skill, get out there,” he said.

They have members from 45 states and five countries, including participants across the state of Ohio.