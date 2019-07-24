National Alliance on Mental Illness planning expanded local walk

The goal is to raise $8,000 to help expand the program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) held its kick-off luncheon for its 2019 Steps Against Stigma Walk.

This is the fifth year for the event, which takes place in September.

This walk is one of its major fundraisers of the year.

Executive Director Hope Haney said this year, the event is a lot bigger, with more people and more activities.

“This year, we have the Scrappers mascot coming, the Phantoms mascot coming. We’re having clowns. We’re having Thomas John, and he is going to do an Electric Slide dance contest,” she said.

Haney said this year, the goal is to raise $8,000 to help expand the program.

The walk takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Wick Park in Youngstown.

For more information, call 330-727-9268 or email info@namimv.org.