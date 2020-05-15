National All for the Kids Day events canceled, but you can still help out online

The day is meant to recognize children with chronic and terminal illnesses

(WKBN) – May 15 has been recognized as “All for the Kids Day,” but events to recognize this day have been canceled.

All for the Kids Day is a national day of recognition for children with chronic and terminal illnesses.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the events this week were canceled.

We spoke with Anthony Spano, executive director of The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, on the adjustments they’ve made.

“With everything going on, we decided that everything would be online and social media. Just spreading the word, making an awareness difference in the community as well as the nation,” he said.

Spano and The Hope Foundation helped pass legislation to proclaim May 15 as All for the Kids Day to raise awareness.

Spano encourages everyone to share on social media about chronic and terminally ill children to make a difference.