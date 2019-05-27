Nation's highest honor awarded to 18 local veterans over the years Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Congressional Medal of Honor is our nation's highest honor. This Memorial Day, local veterans organizations and their supporters urge everyone to remember the 18 local men who were singled out over the years for their bravery.

Some of them captured the enemy flag during the Civil War. One man fell wounded, regained consciousness and carried out a surprise rear attack on the Viet Cong. Another man, born a slave, took leadership of his unit after all his officers were killed and led the men into battle.

All of them were honored with the Congressional Medal of Honor.

"It's not what they do, it's who they are. These are guys that were drafted, that left their families and homes and went to the beaches of Normandy and all these other conflicts we've had. And they did it because of their love of [our] country," said Bernie Kessler, Sons of the American Legion, Detachment of Ohio.

Major John A. Logan was buried in Youngstown, his hometown. He received the Medal of Honor after he died in the Spanish-American War.

Logan's citation on his grave says he led his battalion against a much larger force during the Battle of San Jacinto.

These men all died fighting overseas in service of their country, but their friends and family back home created monuments in their memory all throughout the Mahoning Valley.

In Austintown, the Korean War Memorial also honors John D. Kelly, a Youngstown man who was awarded the Medal of Honor after his death.

His citation recognizes his "conspicuous gallantry."

Kelly was a radio operator who single-handedly captured a machine gun bunker and then, still on his own, charged into an enemy bunker, killing two of the enemy and helping his unit secure the mission. He died in the attack.

Austintown Township Trustee Ken Carano says it's important to remember these acts of bravery.

"A lot of times it becomes difficult to [do] exactly that, get their names out so that we can, in each of the communities, know that they are from our community. And we get the opportunity to say their names," Carano said.

A wall of honor remembers the recipients in Mahoning County. There are banners in East Liverpool honoring Columbiana County men. But there's no central place honoring all of the men recognized for their exemplary bravery.

"That's a project that someone in this community, especially Mahoning County, or it can be a tri-county area, can do," Carano said.