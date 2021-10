YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Generous donations keep pouring in for Youngstown State University.

The Cafaro family is once again proving they are Youngstown proud.

J.J. and Janet Cafaro just gave $1 million to the university. In return, the former Lincoln Building will now become Cafaro Hall.

Another $750,000 was donated by Janet, and her daughters Renee and former State Senator Capri Cafaro. The Phelps building will now be called Silvestri Hall, after Janet’s brother.