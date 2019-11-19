Names now known of mother and child whose house in Struthers caught on fire

The investigation into the cause of the fire continues

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – We now know the names of the mother and child who were badly burned in a Struthers house fire.

The fire was last Friday at a house on Sexton Street.

A family friend identified the mother as Marricea Daza. We don’t yet know her age or where she’s from.

Her baby’s name is Domingo Daza. He is 4 months old.

The friend said Marricea’s hands were severely burned.

The baby had burns on 33% of his body and was set to start getting skin grafts on Monday.

The baby’s lungs were said to be fine.

The chief of the Mahoning County Arson Task Force said the investigation into the cause continues.