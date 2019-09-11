Naked chase suspect still jailed after facing charges for destroying property in Austintown

Antoine Cox appeared in court Wednesday morning facing a slew of charges

Antoine Cox, charged with running around naked in Austintown, breaking windows.

(WKBN) – The 26-year-old man police say led them on a chase while he was naked remains in the Mahoning County Jail.

Antoine Cox appeared in court Wednesday morning facing a slew of charges including disorderly conduct, inducing panic and resisting arrest.

Police picked him up Monday after he missed a hearing on Sept. 4 for his charges.

On Aug. 30, police were answering a disturbance call in Austintown when they found Cox completely undressed, sweating profusely and covered in blood.

He’ll be back in court again later this month.

