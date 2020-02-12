NAACP calls large number of fights at Youngstown City Schools ‘unacceptable’

Officials confirm there were 770 fights in the district last year alone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Representatives with the Youngstown Branch of the NAACP are speaking out a large number of fights in city schools.

Officials confirm there were 770 fights in the district last year alone. They are calling it “unacceptable”.

“You’ve got a district of about 5,000, and 85% of those kids are not involved, but they are impacted. They are intimidated by an environment that will allow someone to have two, three, four fights,” said Jimma McWilson, vice president of the NAACP.

The NAACP is sending out a list of recommendations, including removing repeat offenders from the normal classroom environment.

