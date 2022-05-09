BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A North Carolina man is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges he threatened police and kicked a trash can at an officer.

Louis Slepski, 40, of Jacksonville, Pa., was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of assault on a police officer, retaliation, intimidation, obstructing official business and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Reports said Slepski was arrested about 3:55 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Mathews Road after a car he was driving was pulled over for having no lights on.

Reports said Slepski smelled heavily of alcohol and had trouble talking. He refused to take a field sobriety test, was arrested for OVI and taken to the township police department to be given a breath test.

While there, reports said he refused to take a breath test, threatened to beat up an officer and kicked a trash can towards another officer in an attempt to hit him.

Reports said he was handcuffed to a wall but kept pulling on the handcuff like he was trying to break free.