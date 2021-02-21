N.C. girl recovered in Arkansas after allegedly kidnapped by wanted Mercer County man

The 14-year-old girl is from Denton, N.C. and has been missing since Feb. 11

(WKBN) – The Mahoning County Human Trafficking Task Force say that a 14-year-old that was reported kidnapped by a Mercer County man has been recovered in Arkansas.

Pennsylvania State Police have been looking for William Ice, 38, who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Mercer County. He is believed to be on the run, according to investigators.

PSP issued a warrant for his arrest on Feb. 9.

Ice was previously arrested in an online sex sting operation by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Austintown last summer.

Savannah Childress, the 14-year-old girl is from Denton, N.C. and has been missing since Feb. 11, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials have yet to release any more information on Ice. We are working to learn more.