WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hit show is coming to the Valley.



A live version of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” is coming to Packard Music Hall in Warren.

It’s set for 8 p.m. December 7.



Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., online only. Just use the password “Packard.”



Tickets will officially go on sale Friday at their box office or through Ticketmaster.