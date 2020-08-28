MYCAP to hold drive-thru voter registration event in Youngstown

They want to ensure people exercise their right to vote in the general election this year

Credit: GOCMEN/iStock/Getty Images Plus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) is hosting a drive-thru voter registration event next week.

It will be held Saturday, September 5 from noon to 2 p.m. in the MYCAP parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave. in Youngstown.

All participants must provide the following:

  • Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number
  • Address
  • Date of birth
  • Last four digits of Social Security number
  • Utility bill to prove current address

All Mahoning Valley and area residents are invited to participate in this COVID-safe event.

MYCAP wants to ensure people exercise their right to vote in the general election this year.

