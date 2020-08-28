MYCAP to hold drive-thru voter registration event in Youngstown

They want to ensure people exercise their right to vote in the general election this year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP) is hosting a drive-thru voter registration event next week.

It will be held Saturday, September 5 from noon to 2 p.m. in the MYCAP parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave. in Youngstown.

All participants must provide the following:

Ohio driver’s license or Ohio identification card number

Address

Date of birth

Last four digits of Social Security number

Utility bill to prove current address

All Mahoning Valley and area residents are invited to participate in this COVID-safe event.

MYCAP wants to ensure people exercise their right to vote in the general election this year.

