MYCAP to co-host spring job fair

Organizers ask that you bring a current resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – MYCAP and the Professional Development Center, a Division of Flying High, Inc. will be holding a Spring Job Fair.

The job fair will be from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 in the MYCAP parking lot, 1325 Fifth Ave.

Representatives from various industries will be in attendance, such as customer service, manufacturing, food production, cleaning, healthcare and more.

Organizers ask that applicants bring their current resume and prepare for an on-the-spot interview.

You can contact job developer Amber Rios at 330-208-2595 or Roger Beltz, employment and skills training manager, at 234-264-0026 if you have questions or need further information.

CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed. Please wear a mask where appropriate.