YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those in need of some home appliances may soon be able to get some assistance thanks to new funding.

Between April 1 and Dec. 31, MYCAP will receive funding to provide Mahoning County residents that qualify with a stove, refrigerator, washer, dryer, bedding and/or a crib.

There are certain requirements that must be met to qualify.

Meet the 200% of the Poverty Income Guidelines

Must be employed, or at risk of losing current employment through no fault of your own

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must have a minor child living in the household, child(ren) must be attending school or the equivalent (i.e. homeschooling

If single, a pregnant mom qualifies

Anyone interested can pick up an application at MYCAP at 1325 Fifth Ave, Youngstown. The envelope will be labeled “Emergency Home Services” and can be dropped off in the mailbox located outside the office door.