(WKBN) — Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, otherwise known as MYCAP has a big event coming up.

The organization’s second annual virtual basket raffle was set to begin this week however, it will now begin Monday, March 14.

Participants have exactly one month to purchase tickets through the MYCAP website. Community members donated baskets filled with lottery tickets, wine, snacks, kitchen appliances, and much more.

The proceeds will benefit the senior services department, which does everything from minor plumbing repairs to grocery delivery for seniors in the community.

“Our programs are all grant-funded and as you know grants are limited so we are always looking for ways to increase our finances for our seniors,” said senior services manager Crystal Robinson.

The link to purchase tickets can be found on mycaphelp.com and those will be live starting Monday, March 14 until April 14.