‘My heart was bursting with happiness’: Warren girl talks about meeting Browns star

The 5-year-old is a self-proclaimed Baker Mayfield superfan and this past weekend, her dream came true

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Last weekend, a Warren kindergartener had her biggest football dream come true. After her teacher’s post on Facebook, the little girl got to meet Mayfield and sit front-row at her first Browns game.

Cloie Johnson is a self-proclaimed Baker Mayfield superfan.

“From the first day that I met Cloie, we were sharing things we liked and loved,” said Brandi Gaszo, Cloie’s teacher at Lincoln School. “Kids were saying dinosaurs, Legos, Barbies. And she was like, ‘Baker Mayfield.'”

Ms. Gaszo posted a picture of Cloie wearing a Mayfield jersey on social media.

“I’ve never seen anybody talk about, and write about and draw about someone so much,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, let’s just put this out there and we’ll see.'”

Sure enough, that post reached Mayfield’s wife, Emily.

On Sunday, Cloie and Ms. Gazso were invited to the Browns game.

“My heart was bursting with happiness!” Cloie said.

Before the game, the 5-year-old met Mayfield, got an autographed picture and a pair of his cleats.

“He gave them to me and I know they’re his because he signed his name on it,” Cloie said.

Ms. Gazso said this speaks to the power of social media.

“It was just amazing how quick everything went. Within a few days, Emily — it only took a few days for it to reach her.”