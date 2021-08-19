‘My heart is heavy’: Youngstown mayor speaks on most recent violence in the city

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Violence continues throughout the city of Youngstown. Most recently, two people were shot Wednesday night. Before then, a 10-year-old girl was shot and killed Tuesday.

Mayor Tito Brown stopped by the Lower Costs, Better Healthcare bus tour at the Covelli Centre Thursday, which was about expanding healthcare and lowering the costs for American people.

While he was there, he spoke to First News about the recent violence in the city.

He says he hasn’t talked to the families of any victims but feels for them as they go through this tragedy.

“My heart is heavy as you can see. It really bothers me, and we will do everything we can within the law to find out who did this,” he said.

Brown was in tears Wednesday as he spoke following the shooting death of a 10-year-old girl, only to be followed up with more violence that night.

“We want to hire more people, but we need people who want to be police officers. The problem is with what’s going on in the world today, people are not jumping out to say ‘I want to be a law enforcement professional,’ so we’re working on our end. We’ll hire them if we can find great recruits and law enforcement professionals in the city of Youngstown,” Brown said.

He says they have received some tips after offering a reward Wednesday.

“What we can do with it, law enforcement is looking into it,” he said.

Brown encourages people to call into the city’s CrimeStoppers line if they have any information. It’s anonymous, and people can leave their information and get an assigned number if they’d like a reward

“What happens when you call in is you’re assigned a number, and every time you call in and every time after that, you are identified by that number, not a name, not a time. It’s stamped by that number and that’s your number. Every time you would call in, you would leave that number and give your information,” Brown said.

The number is 330-746-CLUE.