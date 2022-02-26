YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Assumption Social Center on Youngstown’s West Side hosted the 10th annual Cookie Table and Cocktails on Saturday night.

First News evening anchor Stan Boney emcee’d the event.

This event is a signature fundraising event for the Mahoning Valley Historical Society. It recreates traditional Youngstown wedding receptions.

Amateurs and professionals baked cookies, which were judged by community figures. There were 7,500 cookies and it sold out to 350 people.

“I think just about everybody is here that made reservations and we couldn’t be happier to share this tradition with the community, but also have the community help us support our operations and special projects,”” said MVHS director Bill Lawson.

The winners are:

Best Unique Ingredient: Darlene Corfman’s lavender shortbread

Best Ice Cream Flavor Inspired Cookie: Michelle Winkler’s rocky road

Best Decorated Cookie: Shelli DelSignore from Shelli’s Cookies’ pink rose sugar cookie

Best Traditional Cookie: David Felden’s pizelle

Professional Division:

Third place: Lady locks by Christy Fullwood from Cookies and Candies by Christy

Second place: Italian rainbow cookies by Belinda Morjock from Dizzy B’s Bakery

First place: The pink rose sugar cookie by Shelli DelSignore from Shelli’s Cookies

Judge’s choice (overall winner): Buckeyes by Heather DeLucia from Heather Lynn’s Buckeyes

Amateur Division: