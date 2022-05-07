AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Regulars at Mahoning Valley Race Course might know the name Sonny Leon — but now — everyone in the world knows Leon’s name at he rode Rich Strike to a win in the Kentucky Derby.

Rich Strike entered the race as the longshot — 80 to 1 odds. In fact, the horse is the second biggest underdog to ever win the Derby.

Leon’s last win actually came at Hollywood Race Course in April.

“High energy, lots of gaming. Lots of people here today. It was very exciting,” said Derby spectator Amy Hines. “We heard the jockey actually raced here so that was pretty interesting. We’ve heard some people win. We did not win though.”

The Preakness is the second leg of the Triple Crown. That race will take place May 21 in Baltimore.