BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Pennsylvania was arrested in Boardman after police were tipped off that he may be casing sports memorabilia stores, according to Chief Todd Werth.

Werth said they got a tip on Monday from police in White Oak, Pennsylvania about a possible breaking and entering suspect traveling to the Boardman.

Investigators said the suspect was known to travel from the Pittsburgh area to other jurisdictions to break in and burglarize sports memorabilia stores.

Werth said Boardman officers conducted surveillance of three sports memorabilia stores in the township and at one point saw some suspicious activity.

On Monday, officers saw a vehicle matching the description provided by White Oak police on Market Street. The car then pulled into the parking lot of Youngstown Sports on Boardman-Poland Road.

Police say they detained Jarrod Pickering, 44, of Pittsburgh. He was cited for a traffic violation and having drug paraphernalia. They also noted that he had fictitious plates on his car and that the Audi insignia on his vehicle was covered with tape, Werth said.

Pickering’s car was impounded for further investigation.

Investigators are conferring with the Mahoning County Prosecutor’s Office concerning additional charges.

Werth said Lt. Steve Riwniak, Officers John Gocala, Earl Neff, Thomas Zorzi, Daryn Tallman, Evan Beil, Tony Ciccotelli, Nick Rusyn and Justin Binkiewicz and Dispatcher Christan Craig’s work was instrumental in arresting Pickering and preventing the burglary of a Boardman business.