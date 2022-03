SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were on the scene of a Springfield Township fire Sunday night.

It happened on the 1900 block of Paulin Road just after 10 p.m.

Beaver, New Springfield, Western Reserve and Boardman fire departments were on scene.

Officials said the wall behind the fireplace and chimney caught fire and caused minimal damage to the wall and attic.

There were no injuries.