YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A music producer from the area is holding a workshop for area artists.

Don Kody has put together the Producer Plug Ohio Beat Battle. It will take place Thursday, March 24 at 1281 Salt Springs Rd, Youngstown.

The production workshop will happen from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a beat battle.

The production workshop will include production career-specific information, vinyl record crate dig & sale plus music collaboration.

The beat battle will give producers a chance to take part in a best-of-three series, in which a judge will decide who advances until they have a final winner. There will also be prizes for the winner.

Producers and musical artists that are able to attend will be able to network and collaborate with others in the industry.

General admission is $10. Registration for the battle and workshop is $40 and is available online.