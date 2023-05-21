YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The community gathered at Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday to honor the memory of a beloved Valley conductor and professor.

The students, friends, colleagues and community members gathered for an afternoon of live music to celebrate the life of Dr. Stephen Gage, who died Feb. 6 at the age of 66. The show featured some of his favorite works and original pieces.

Gage was a professor of music and director of bands and orchestra at Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music for 28 years. Gage also was the conductor of the Youngstown Symphony Youth Orchestra during that time.

The Sunday concert was free, but donations were accepted to go toward scholarships in his name at both Youngstown State and Indiana State University