Murder suspect brought back to Valley, faces judge in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $1 million for the suspect in an Aug. 23 double homicide.

Jabrae Perry, 44, was arraigned in municipal court before Magistrate Meghan Brundege on a count of aggravated murder and a count of complicity to aggravated murder.

Perry is charged with the shooting deaths of Ayanna Mills, 49 and her son Brandon Bell, 28.

Mills was found shot to death about 10 a.m. inside a building in the 1200 block of Salt Springs Road. Bell was wounded in the same shooting and died of his wounds at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Perry fled to Columbus after warrants were issued for his arrest. He was found by U.S Marshals there and returned Thursday to Youngstown.

Assistant City Prosecutor Kathy Thompson asked for a $1 million bond, saying Perry has been convicted twice of felony domestic violence and that he left the area after the crimes.

Perry kept his head down the entire time as he was arraigned on video except for when he was addressed by the magistrate.

Police have not released many details of the case except to say the shooting appears to have stemmed from some type of domestic argument.