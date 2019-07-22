Murder case of woman found in Liberty pond remains unsolved 2 years later

Lori Lynn was found face-down in a pond on her mother's property in August 2017

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Next month will mark two years since Loraine Lynn was killed in Liberty. Police are still trying to solve the case.

Liberty Police Chief Toby Meloro put a sign outside of the township administration building Monday. It reads, “Justice for Lori Pullin Lynn” with the department’s tip line number.

Lynn was found face-down in a pond on her mother’s property in August 2017.

Her death was ruled accidental at first but in 2018, the late Trumbull County Coroner Humphrey Germaniuk changed it, saying she died at the hands of someone else. He noted the crime scene looked staged.

“We believe that maybe someone knows something out there and may be afraid to come out and speak,” Meloro said. “We want to let them know we’ll do anything we can to keep their identity confidential.”

Anyone with information on Lynn’s case is asked to call the Liberty Police Department tip line at 330-539-9830.