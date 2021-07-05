Muransky family sponsors dog adoptions at Animal Charity of Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Muransky family is celebrating Ed Muransky in a unique way.

In honor of 25 years at Southwoods and for Father’s Day, the family decided to sponsor pet adoptions at Animal Charity of Ohio.

The family is covering the fees for 11 dogs. Each one will also receive 25 months worth of dog treats.

“Everybody’s been so appreciative and surprised and so we’re just encouraging people to jump on that train and sponsor an adoption under the Muransky family,” said Animal Charity coordinator Jane MacMurchy.

So far, a handful of dogs have already went to their new homes. Those interested can call Animal Charity or visit their website.