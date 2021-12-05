Mural promotes access to healthy food in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new mural in Warren is promoting healthy eating. It can be found on the west-facing side of Lit’l Mac’s Food Store.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership teamed up with Creating Healthy Communities and the Healthy Community Partnership for the mural.

It was created by Warren Native Alexander Savakis, a lettering artist and illustrator. The artistic design paints a positive message for the community to pursue their own health outcomes.

The mural highlights TNP’s Healthy Community Store program.

“We help aid different resources to corner stores that want to offer fresh produce in the neighborhood, so we thought this mural would be a really great way to highlight that and showcase that in the neighborhood,” said Christian Bennett-Mosley with TNP.

The mural is the first one within the healthy community program at TNP. They said they hope to add more murals at corner stores in both Mahoning and Trumbull counties next year.