EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a project in East Liverpool bringing color and life to the city.

A mural is being painted on a wall along Bradshaw Avenue.

East Liverpool is partnering with the YSU art department on the project.

Work started last Tuesday and the mural should be finished this week.

The design shows some of the city’s historical roots with pottery and ceramics, even a steamship on the Ohio River. Then, the mural moves to flowers blossoming, which is representing a new era for the city.

“For my area, I really thought about growth and beginnings and how like this mural, I guess it’s going to bring a different perspective to the town that is had before,” said Mia Mondora, of Struthers.

The artists had worked on the Andrews Avenue mural in Youngstown. They expect to paint another mural in East Liverpool, closer to downtown.