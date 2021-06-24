Mural depicting old State Theater dedicated in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When the old State Theater was demolished years ago in downtown Youngstown, a hole was left in the city block it occupied.

Now that hole has been filled by a mural depicting the history of Youngstown, and the State Theater facade that was left behind has been painted to depict what it looked like in its heyday.

Thursday evening, a dedication ceremony was held for the project, which was the idea and work of artist Bob Barko.

“Well, it was kind of funny because last night we came up and we put the banner up and there were folks that walked down to dinner before we started and when they came back, it was up. They stayed for about an hour and just sat, and talked about, and reminisced,” Barko said.

A picture of the new trash and recycle cans were also unveiled during the dedication, and they will soon be used downtown.

Youngstown’s birthday was also celebrated – the city turns 225 on Sunday.