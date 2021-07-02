Municipal court magistrate retires after 20 years on bench

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It was somewhat fitting that one of the last people appearing Friday before municipal court Magistrate Anthony Sertick had missed court appearances in not one, but two court cases.

The man, who had a pair of traffic cases, one filed by city police and the other by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, told the magistrate he simply forgot and got confused but promised not to miss court again in the future.

When Magistrate Sertick asked if had to give the man a bond to ensure his future appearance, the man said no. He would not miss again.

“You didn’t show up twice but you’re going to do it this time?” Sertick asked him.

The man was not given a bond but given an admonition to appear in the future.

It was a fitting ending to Sertick’s 20 years on the bench in the municipal court, where he would handle video and in-person arraignments as well as most of the court’s civil and housing docket.

Sertick said with his age, coupled with his benefits, now was the right time to retire.

“I added up the numbers and it was the right time for me to do it,” Sertick said.

There were other reasons as well, he added.

“They say your mind and body will tell when it’s time to go,” he said. “My mind and body were telling me it’s time to go.”

Besides his 20 plus years on the bench, Sertick also worked for several years in the Law Department and also spent some time working in a legal capacity for Mahoning County Jobs and Family Services.

Greeted by well-wishers after his last case of the morning, Sertick spent part of the time telling funny stories of his time on the bench.

The advances in technology since he became magistrate have made a big difference because it has improved the court’s efficiency, Sertick said.

Perhaps the biggest milestone of his career was the move from the cramped, decrepit former court quarters on the third floor of City Hall to a brand new facility in a renovated City Hall Annex on Front Street in 2018.

“It was like night and day,” Sertick said.

For the immediate future, Sertick said he plans to rest for a few months and travel before pondering a couple of opportunities he said he has. He said he will not be going into private practice.

“I want to thank the court and all its employees for the last 20 years to serve the people of Youngstown,” Sertick said.

Meghan Brundege, a prosecutor in Mahoning County Juvenile Court who once worked in the city clerk of courts office, is replacing Magistrate Sertick.