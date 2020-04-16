Multiple-vehicle crash closes portion of Bailey Rd. in Jackson Twp.

A crash involving several vehicles Thursday has shut down a portion of Bailey Road in Jackson Township

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, several vehicles collided on Bailey Road near Interstate 76.

The accident happened just after 6 a.m. on the bridge over I-76.

One car is flipped over.

Bailey Road is closed in the area of the crash.

Icy road conditions were reported in the area, according to dispatchers.

Multiple crashes have been reported in the Valley. Many bridges and overpasses are ice covered. Drivers are urged to use caution traveling this morning.

I-76 ramp to Bailey Rd., Jackson Twp.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First This Morning for updates.