Multiple people stabbed, suspect killed by police

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – One person is dead and multiple people were stabbed near New Castle overnight Saturday.

First News was at the scene, a sportsman’s club on Main Street in Mahoning Township, Lawrence County.

Police responded to investigate a stabbing just before 9 p.m. Saturday that led to an officer-involved shooting.

When police got there, reports say 34-year-old Christopher Rush of New Castle was armed with a knife and stabbed a police officer. The police offer has not been identified.

During the assault, another police officer shot and killed Rush.

Two of the victims were Raymond Boyd, 61, of Struthers and Ethan Camp, 37, of Youngstown.

According to the report, one of the people injured was 15 years old. The other two people injured were a 37-year-old man from Youngstown and a 61-year-old man from Struthers.

The incident remains under investigation.

We have reached out to representatives from the sportsman club but have not yet heard back.