Multiple people shot at south side Youngstown nightclub

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple people have been shot at a South Side nightclub just after 1 a.m.

Detectives are still processing a crime scene outside of Utopia in the 800 block of East Midlothian Boulevard. Utopia is an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Several ambulances were seen after a call of gunfire and police from multiple agencies were in the scene helping city police with crowd control.

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and police Chief Carl Davis were also present.

Some patrons have been walking out of the bar piecemeal. One person was just escorted in with a police officer, saying he didn’t want to be there because his friend was killed.

A man is wandering around the parking lot talking on a cell phone shivering against the cold, telling someone that several people were shot inside the bar

A reporter tried to talk to the man but just before he answered a question, a woman on the other end of the phone said, “Don’t say nothing.” The man said, “respect,” and walked away.

Police marked a blood spot just outside the front door with an evidence marker.

We have a reporter at the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.