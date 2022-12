BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A crash involving an ambulance sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday morning.

This was in Boardman around 1 a.m. An ambulance was transporting a patient in a non emergency while on South Avenue.

Police said the driver of a car fell asleep then rear ended the ambulance near the KFC.

Everyone involved was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All of them should be ok.

South Avenue was closed in that area, but is now back open.