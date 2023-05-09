WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police are investigating after multiple homes were hit by gunfire.

According to police reports, officers were called to the area of Adelaide Avenue SE and Grandview Street around 4 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, several people were standing in a yard and they said two people were shooting at a car on Grandview. At least two homes were hit by the gunfire.

At the same time, another homeowner in the 600 block of Hazelwood Ave. told police they just parked their truck and got out when the shooting started. The owner’s truck, fence and home were all hit by gunfire.

Officers were able to collect multiple shell casings.

No one was reported to be injured.