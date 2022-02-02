WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – One man was injured following a shooting Tuesday night in Warren.

Police responded to shots fired in the area of Summit Street and Tod Avenue.

Officers located an SUV with multiple bullet holes in the front windshield, according to reports.

Police followed the SUV to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where they found the 19-year-old passenger was shot several times in the arm/torso area and the leg, according to reports.

The report stated the driver had a warrant and was taken to Trumbull County Jail on unrelated charges.

The doctors said the passenger was in stable condition, according to reports.

The police are continuing the investigation.