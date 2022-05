GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments are on scene at a fire in Girard on Sunday morning.

A fire broke out in the garage of an unoccupied house on the 300 block of Secrist Lane in Girard, according to Captain Phil Lucarell.

Departments on the scene include Girard, Liberty, Vienna and Hubbard. Dominion Energy arrived on the scene at 9:30 a.m. as well.

The fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall.