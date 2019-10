Crews were called about 10:45 a.m. and found heavy fire on the first and second floors

BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple crews were called to fight a fire at the Bristol Inn at state Routes 45 and 88.

Crews were called about 10:45 a.m. Saturday and found heavy fire on the first and second floors.

Photos: Fire at Bristol Inn

State troopers and Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies have blocked off the intersection. At least 10 fire departments are on the scene.

The fire chief said the building’s slate roof made fighting the fire difficult.

No injuries were reported.