2 dead in Lake Milton house fire

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people have died after a house in Lake Milton caught fire early Saturday morning.

Lake Milton Fire Chief Harold Maynard confirmed that a couple living in the home on Roselawn Street has died.

The son of the couple who lives at the house has been at the scene since after the fire started around 4 a.m.

Maynard said it’s a sad day, as the couple was well-known in the community. It was emotional for firefighters at the scene, many of whom knew the couple as well.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

Maynard said the fire was difficult to fight due to close quarters in the home, as well as the cold weather.

Multiple crews were called to the scene to assist.

