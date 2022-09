WHEATLAND, Pa. (WKBN) -Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a fire at Wheatland Tube on Saturday.

Captain Case Clark said some dust may have found an ignition source and lit up.

Crews used dry chemical extinguishers instead of water because it would have been dangerous and amazing to use water, Clark said.

There was no major damage to the building and operations at the plant were not impacted by the fire.

Multiple departments were called to the facility to help.