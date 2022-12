STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Struthers.

It’s in the 500 block of Edison Road.

Right now, it’s unclear if anyone was in the house or if there are any injuries.

There is still smoke coming from the house and dozens of neighbors have gathered outside.

WKBN

Campbell, Poland and Springfield fire departments are helping Struthers at the scene.

We have a crew on scene and are working to get more information.