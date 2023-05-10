BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews from multiple departments responded to a house fire late Tuesday night on Bob-O-Link Drive.

Around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters from Boardman and Canfield departments answered a call to a home on the 4000 block of Bob-O-Link Drive.

Our reporter at the scene said someone was receiving medical treatment before being taken to the hospital.

The area between Bob-O-Link and Meadowlark Lane has been closed for the time being.

Check back here for more details as they become available.