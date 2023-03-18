CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were called out to a vacant house fire in Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:30 p.m. for a house fire on the 100 block of Chambers Street. Crews from Struthers, Coitsville and Campbell fire departments responded to the scene.

Fire department officials said there were no injuries, and the house was empty at the time. No utilities were on.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.