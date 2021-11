CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews from several Trumbull County fire departments are on the scene of a house fire at 184 N. High St.

At least one person was wheeled out on a stretcher but it does not appear there are any serious injuries.

Firefighters are concentrating on the second floor of the home. Cortland, Bazetta, Fowler, Johnston, Mecca and Howland are on scene.