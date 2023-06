BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple departments are fighting a fire at a local car dealership in Columbiana County.

Departments on scene called for a tanker at Western Reserve Auto Sales around 3 a.m. Saturday.

At least Sebring and North Georgetown fire departments are on the scene of the fire.

Crews are still fighting the fire as of 4 a.m. and roads are blocked about a mile around the dealership.

First News crews on scene say the building is almost gone.