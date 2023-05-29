CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Multiple fire departments were busy Monday night fighting a fire that caused two homes to be evacuated.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday, Campbell firefighters were called to the 100 block of Jean Street for a fire in an apartment. Struthers Fire Department was also there to help.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire that had started on the first floor of the building. No one was home at the time, but the space has been deemed unlivable for now, according to firefighters at the scene.

The cause is under investigation.