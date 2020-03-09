Multiple crews called from structure fire in Perry Twp. to a second fire on Route 62

Multiple departments left the scene on Benton road to go to Route 62 for a possible structure fire

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple fire departments were called to a fully involved structure fire Sunday night.

It happened after 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Benton Road in Perry Township.

Currently, the road is blocked off in both directions.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

Just as crews were wrapping up, another fire was called in between Salem and Damascus around 10 p.m.

There were no flames visible when First News arrived. Mutual aid also came, but they did not stay long before they packed up and left.

Roads in both directions on Route 62 were momentarily closed. As of 10:30 p.m., the westbound road has been reopened.