MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters from several departments battled a house fire in Mesopotamia Township Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 4000 block of Gates East Road shortly before 11 a.m.

Farmington Township Fire Chief Jon Bland said that they believe the fire started on the second floor. The cause is under investigation.

Bland said that a family lived in the home. No injuries were reported.

Bland said the metal roof on the house made the heat inside intense. He said firefighters had to be rotated every 10-15 minutes to prevent heat stroke.