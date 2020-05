According to officials at the scene, no one was hurt

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire in Poland Sunday afternoon.

They were called after 2 p.m. for a fire in the 3000 block of Denver Drive.

According to officials at the scene, no one was hurt.

A neighbor said that no one was home at the time.

Two pets were taken out of the home and one was transported for unknown injuries and the other was treated on scene.