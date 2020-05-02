Multiple crews battle house fire in Hermitage

Nobody was home at the time

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Multiple crews were called to a house fire Saturday evening.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Virginia Road in Hermitage.

When the Hermitage Fire Department arrived, the house was fully engulfed. They received mutual aid from at least four other departments.

Nobody was home at the time.

According to the fire department, a neighbor called in the fire. Neighboring houses were close by, so firefighters had to contain the fire quickly.

One neighboring house had some of its siding melted.

One firefighter received treatment on scene for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, but he will be fine.

No other injuries were reported.